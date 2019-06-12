First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $67,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after buying an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $840,254,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

NYSE CVS opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

