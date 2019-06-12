First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in International Speedway were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in International Speedway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 2,997.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Speedway by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of International Speedway during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in International Speedway by 1,248.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Speedway alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISCA opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.77. International Speedway Corp has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. International Speedway’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from International Speedway’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. International Speedway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded International Speedway from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. International Speedway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/first-trust-advisors-lp-decreases-holdings-in-international-speedway-corp-nasdaqisca.html.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.