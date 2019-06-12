First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 672.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 90,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 407,527 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.18 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/first-trust-advisors-lp-increases-position-in-americold-realty-trust-nysecold.html.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.