Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,542,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,108,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,049,000 after buying an additional 781,761 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 460.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after buying an additional 575,408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,243,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,239,000 after buying an additional 494,289 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Franco Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded Franco Nevada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

NYSE FNV traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,176. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

