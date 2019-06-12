Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.48 (NYSEARCA:FLGR)

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4801 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

