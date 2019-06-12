Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

BATS FLQL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,389 shares. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/franklin-libertyq-u-s-equity-etf-batsflql-announces-dividend-increase-0-09-per-share.html.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.