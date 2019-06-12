Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0035

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC and BitMart. Friendz has a market cap of $1.65 million and $83,326.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00426575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.63 or 0.02356745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00158168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,137,860,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,884,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, DragonEX, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

