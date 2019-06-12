FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) fell 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 3,507,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 914,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTD. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FTD Companies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FTD Companies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.32). FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 179,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTD Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

About FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD)

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

