GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 26,026 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $40,259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,273.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 794,049 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,875,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2,633.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 456,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 439,346 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Crocs had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $295.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 25.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 26,026 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/gam-holding-ag-buys-shares-of-26026-crocs-inc-nasdaqcrox.html.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.