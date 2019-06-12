GAM Holding AG Grows Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 192.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 83,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 148,280 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 457,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $98,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,487.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $294,361.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

