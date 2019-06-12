Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPI. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of GLPI opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $1,619,349.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 175.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

