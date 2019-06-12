Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,120 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 62,269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 174,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

GCI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,848. Gannett Co Inc has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $944.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Gannett had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $663.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Gannett’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GCI shares. ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gannett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/gannett-co-inc-nysegci-shares-sold-by-parametric-portfolio-associates-llc.html.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.