Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.46 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00039375 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Huobi, Bitbns and DragonEX. Gas has a total market capitalization of $32.46 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00427120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.02349756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00159298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Coinnest, Koinex, Switcheo Network, Poloniex, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bitinka, OKEx, DragonEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

