Gavin Hill Buys 14 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($196.84).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 15 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.35 ($197.77).

OXIG opened at GBX 1,162 ($15.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $664.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,252 ($16.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

OXIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,193.33 ($15.59).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

