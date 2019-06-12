General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 91,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in General Motors by 145.1% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 90,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 70,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,001. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

