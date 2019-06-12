Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.30 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 696,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $19,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,919,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,011,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,294,000 after purchasing an additional 198,714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 773,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after buying an additional 102,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 40,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LZB shares. Sidoti set a $38.00 price target on La-Z-Boy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.87. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,623,560.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,579.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

