Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.92

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.92 and last traded at $80.92, with a volume of 247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05.

Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

