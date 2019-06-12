Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 114933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $23.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/golden-predator-mining-cvegpy-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-18.html.

About Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

