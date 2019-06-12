Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.57. 107,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $245.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.95 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

