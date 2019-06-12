Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 925” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 925 ($12.09) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 513 ($6.70) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 670.31 ($8.76).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 655.90 ($8.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 739.10 ($9.66).

In other news, insider Marc Moses sold 146,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($8.17), for a total transaction of £916,556.25 ($1,197,643.08).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

