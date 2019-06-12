Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 10.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 93,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 120.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

AxoGen stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,376. AxoGen, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $747.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 29.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, VP David K. Hansen sold 20,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,056.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

