Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 106.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,037 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 326,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,700. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.84 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $89,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/granite-investment-partners-llc-increases-position-in-first-interstate-bancsystem-inc-nasdaqfibk.html.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.