Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPOR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.05) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 660.55 ($8.63).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 704.60 ($9.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

