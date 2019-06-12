Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 667.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Range Resources by 784.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 790,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 701,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 143,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.65 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

