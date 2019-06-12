Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 14,497 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,973,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,205,000 after acquiring an additional 524,537 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.7% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 131,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $484,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

NYSE UNP opened at $170.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

