Grocery Outlet Holding Prices IPO at $15.00-$17.00 Per Share (GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) expects to raise $275 million in an IPO on Thursday, June 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 17,200,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, Grocery Outlet Holding generated $2.3 billion in revenue and $14.1 million in net income. Grocery Outlet Holding has a market-cap of $1.4 billion.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Cowen served as the underwriters for the IPO and Telsey Advisory Group, Drexel Hamilton and Penserra Securities were co-managers.

Grocery Outlet Holding provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Each of our stores offers a fun, treasure hunt shopping experience in an easy-to-navigate, small-box format. An ever-changing assortment of “WOW!” deals, complemented by everyday staple products, generates customer excitement and encourages frequent visits from bargain-minded shoppers. Our flexible buying model allows us to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. Entrepreneurial IOs run our stores and create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering. This differentiated approach has driven 15 consecutive years of positive comparable store sales growth. “.

Grocery Outlet Holding was founded in 2014 and has 906 employees. The company is located at 5650 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608, US and can be reached via phone at (510) 845-1999 or on the web at http://www.groceryoutlet.com.

