GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 43,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,778. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

