GXChain (GXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.72 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. GXChain has a market cap of $138.22 million and approximately $23.72 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00028377 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Huobi, OTCBTC and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,736,960 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Huobi, Binance, Bit-Z, Gate.io, DragonEX, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

