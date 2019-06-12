GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,147,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,556,000 after purchasing an additional 109,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,889,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,622,000 after purchasing an additional 587,587 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 779,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,694,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,986,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $237,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,695 shares of company stock worth $7,756,550 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.94. 5,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $96.14 and a 52 week high of $147.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.67 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 22.49%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

