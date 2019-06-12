Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Stake Boosted by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services accounts for 2.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $13.42.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

