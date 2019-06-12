Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 8,567 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 75,739 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $5,953,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,711,060.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $4,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,493 shares of company stock worth $74,796,843. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.24.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/hartford-investment-management-co-acquires-8567-shares-of-abbott-laboratories-nyseabt.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.