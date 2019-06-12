Head-To-Head Analysis: Pressure Biosciences (PBIO) & The Competition

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS: PBIO) is one of 25 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pressure Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Pressure Biosciences has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Pressure Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pressure Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Pressure Biosciences Competitors 182 913 1281 65 2.50

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Pressure Biosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pressure Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure Biosciences -403.86% N/A -392.92% Pressure Biosciences Competitors -212.02% -25.29% -11.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure Biosciences $2.46 million -$9.70 million -0.19 Pressure Biosciences Competitors $1.14 billion $146.92 million 11.87

Pressure Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pressure Biosciences. Pressure Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pressure Biosciences peers beat Pressure Biosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations, including Barocycler 2320EXT, Barozyme-HT48, Barocycler NEP3229, HUB440, HUB880, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT-MicroCaps, PCT-Micro-Pestle, PULSE Tubes, and BaroFlex 8-well Processing Strips, as well as application specific kits. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. serves researchers at academic laboratories; government agencies; and biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life sciences institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has a collaboration with NutraFuels, Inc. for the development of water-soluble Nanoemulsion-based nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

