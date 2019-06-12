Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is M3F Inc.’s Largest Position

M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,971 shares during the quarter. Hilltop comprises approximately 9.7% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTH. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hilltop by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

HTH stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $361.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.96 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Hilltop news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 809,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,393,439.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

