HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 624,784 Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 624,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,000. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 146,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,800.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. 98,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,222. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

