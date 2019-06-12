HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Keane Group by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Keane Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keane Group alerts:

Shares of FRAC stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 10,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Keane Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $767.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Keane Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keane Group Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keane Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keane Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/hite-hedge-asset-management-llc-takes-position-in-keane-group-inc-nysefrac.html.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.