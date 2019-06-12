Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives $206.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.67.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,834 shares of company stock worth $9,146,733. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $198.94. 2,440,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

