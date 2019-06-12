Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given a $36.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $863.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.11). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 2,253.08%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 533,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,992.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 615,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $13,204,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,770. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VV Manager LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $17,236,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 60,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 837,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.