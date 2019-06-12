Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Receives $16.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 228,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,367. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,737,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,230,000 after purchasing an additional 558,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,484,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,144,000 after purchasing an additional 527,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,503,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,909,000 after purchasing an additional 175,913 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,189,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 363,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.