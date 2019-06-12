Horace Mann Educators Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 2,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.72.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.
In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $232,711.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,266 shares of company stock valued at $263,051 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
