HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUGO BOSS AG/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

