HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Cap of $98.27 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $98.27 million and $5.96 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00028247 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, EXX, Coinnest and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00419034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.02359555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00157691 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004145 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptopia, OKEx, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, ZB.COM, EXX, Binance, Coinnest, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Allcoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

