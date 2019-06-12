Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,316 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $161.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.59.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.11. The company had a trading volume of 383,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,863. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

