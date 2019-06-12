Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $173,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,380,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,812. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

