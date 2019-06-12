Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on shares of Inflarx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inflarx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.01. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inflarx will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Inflarx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Inflarx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

