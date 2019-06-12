Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) versus Vantage Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:VEAC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Vantage Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:VEAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Vantage Energy Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Vantage Energy Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Vantage Energy Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.14% -11.34% 3.56% Vantage Energy Acquisition N/A 81.14% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Vantage Energy Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.09 $4.24 million ($0.80) -3.76 Vantage Energy Acquisition N/A N/A $4.05 million N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Vantage Energy Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Energy Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Vantage Energy Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Vantage Energy Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Vantage Energy Acquisition

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

