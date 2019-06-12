Insider Buying: Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Acquires 25,906 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Seymour Holtzman bought 25,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $41,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,231,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,771,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Destination XL Group Inc has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.52.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,976.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

