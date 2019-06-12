Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CFO Sells 3,824 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,824 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $186,725.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,810,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAON stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $113.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AAON by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AAON by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

