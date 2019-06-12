Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total value of C$182,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$479,802.25.

Alain Blackburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Alain Blackburn sold 3,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.58, for a total value of C$184,740.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$61.99. 133,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.96. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of C$42.35 and a 1-year high of C$62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$707.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is -31.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$48.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/insider-selling-agnico-eagle-mines-ltd-tseaem-senior-officer-sells-3000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.