Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,032.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 1,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $348.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 20.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 322,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

