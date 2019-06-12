Insider Selling: American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells 8,347 Shares of Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Puech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Tower alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Olivier Puech sold 1,169 shares of American Tower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $219,982.42.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $211.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,472. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $136.03 and a twelve month high of $214.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s payout ratio is 45.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in American Tower by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells 8,347 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/insider-selling-american-tower-corp-nyseamt-evp-sells-8347-shares-of-stock.html.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.